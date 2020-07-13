Douglas County added 48 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Friday afternoon, according to an update from local health officials Monday.
The county now has at least 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Of the confirmed cases, 265 are inactive or past the infectious period. Four current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
The health department revised their classification of recovered cases to reflect inactive cases or cases that are past the infectious period, health officials said in the update.
A positive case is considered inactive 10 days after the onset of symptoms or when the individual has been fever free for 72 hours and is feeling better, whichever period is longer, officials said. If a person who tested positive is asymptomatic, the period ends 10 days from a positive lab test.
Statewide, confirmed cases have exceeded 20,000, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas added 1,447 new cases since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 20,058 cases and 288 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Monday.
Both the state and Douglas County are under face mask mandates that require masks be worn in all indoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.
Douglas County remains in phase three of its reopening plan, which has been extended twice since it began on June 8. Mass gatherings are limited to 45 people and all businesses can reopen, except bars, which closed July 3 following an increase in confirmed cases. The county can begin to phase out all restrictions no earlier than July 17.
Douglas County uses several metrics to determine when to move on to the next phase of reopening. Monday afternoon, all three measures related to community spread of disease were marked “missed goal,” while two measures related to medical surge capacity were on target.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release updates on case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.