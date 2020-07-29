Douglas County reported a third death related to the coronavirus, the health department reported Wednesday.
A male resident in his 80s died, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. He was not hospitalized. His doctors identified COVID-19 as a contributing factor of his death.
“We give our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," LDCPH Director Dan Partridge said. "We encourage everyone in our community to continue to take precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing because this is a reminder the coronavirus can cause a very serious infection that can lead to death.”
The health department confirmed 22 new cases of the coronavirus since 2 p.m. Monday. Since Tuesday, 22 cases have been considered inactive. There are at least 88 active cases in the county.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital has two inpatients who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The county has at least 630 cases of COVID-19 — 542 cases are inactive or past the infectious period.
The 20-29 age range carries around 362 cases, almost doubling any other age range.
Kasas has at least 26,870 cases of the coronavirus. The state also reported 349 deaths related to COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.