Douglas County added 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, according to an update from local health officials.
There are now at least 494 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Of the confirmed cases, 137 are active.
Young people continue to make up the majority of those testing positive in Douglas County, with 308 confirmed cases among people in the age range 20-29.
Five current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive. This is an improvement from Wednesday, when there were seven inpatients who tested positive, the highest since the pandemic began, said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino.
The county is still “on target” in terms of medical surge capacity, according to the health department’s reopening plan metrics.
Statewide, Kansas reported 1,032 new cases since Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. This brings the state total to 21,965 confirmed cases and 299 deaths reported, as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Douglas County will keep bars closed indefinitely and remain in phase three of its reopening plan following the recent increase in cases across the county, health officials announced Wednesday.
Phase three began June 8 and allowed all businesses to reopen, initially including bars. The county closed all bars July 3 following confirmed outbreaks at The Jayhawk Cafe and Bullwinkle’s Bar, both of which are popular with University of Kansas students.
Both Douglas County and Kansas are under face mask mandates that require masks be worn in all indoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.