Douglas County health officials confirmed 122 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the county's total to 3,397 confirmed cases and 19 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.
Of the confirmed cases, 481 are currently active and 19 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The current positivity rate is 11.4%.
Disease investigators identified exposure trends from people traveling to areas with high levels of cases and social gatherings without masks and social distancing, according to Monday's update.
On Friday, health officials said the number of inpatients at the hospital, while increased, was manageable. In Douglas County, 32% of total hospital beds were in use as of Friday, when there were 11 inpatients who tested positive, according to Douglas County’s medical surge capacity statistics.
“Even with higher number of inpatients now at LMH Health, the percentage of beds in use and ventilators remain at levels we can handle,” health officials said.
Local health officials stressed the need for members of the community to wear masks, social distance and “keep your circle of contacts small.”
“It’s vital we keep these levels manageable,” health officials said. “Please continue to do all you can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
On Friday, the University of Kansas reported 49 new positive cases of the coronavirus between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, according to the KU coronavirus dashboard.
KU reported 810 negative test results during the same time period for a test positivity rate of 5.69%, the highest positivity rate KU has reported since Sept. 22. In the report released on Nov. 3, the test positivity rate for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 was 2.65%.
KU has now reported 1,158 total cases of the coronavirus since testing began in early August. The university has an overall test positivity rate of 3.37%, according to the dashboard.
As of Nov. 4, 33 people were either quarantining or in isolation in Student Housing, according to the dashboard.
KU officials predicted an average of about seven new cases of the coronavirus per day over the next two weeks, according to the forecast on the KU coronavirus dashboard. They forecasted KU will have had a total of 1,190 total cases by Nov. 20.
Statewide, Kansas reported 5,920 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE also reported 71 new deaths and 1,662 new hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.
“Today’s case numbers, combined with the staffing and capacity issues hospitals are currently facing, [are] terrifying to me and those working in public health,” KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said Friday in a statement on Twitter.