Douglas County health officials confirmed 128 cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the county total to 1,017 cases since the virus began.
The county’s case total increased significantly because Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health added a large number of the 89 cases confirmed by the University of Kansas’s initial mandatory testing results released Aug. 20.
223 cases are currently active in Douglas County, with 8 deaths reported, according to an update from the local health department.
Currently, there are nine inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who have tested positive.
Last week, KU confirmed 89 positive cases of the coronavirus from their initial mandatory testing result. Of the 7,088 test results received so far, 87 students and two faculty or staff members tested positive — a positive rate of 1.25%.
A large majority of the students who tested positive are involved in the Greek life system, Chancellor Douglas Girod previously said in a message.
KU is expected to release additional results on Tuesday, according to the message.
The health department is working with KU and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to include all in cases at KU in Douglas County’s data, LDCPH said.
Statewide, Kansas added 1,545 new confirmed cases since Friday, according to KDHE data. The state now has 38,401 total cases and 426 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Monday.
Classes at KU started Monday, with a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid instruction.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.