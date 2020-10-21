Douglas County health officials confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,766 cases since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, local health officials confirmed two new deaths related to the coronavirus, raising the county’s total number of deaths to 17 since the pandemic began.
The two new confirmed deaths occurred in August, and local officials were notified Oct. 21 after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment worked recently on the reconciliation of death records, according to a tweet from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Currently, there are at least 314 active cases in the county and three inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who have tested positive, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Since Monday, the state of Kansas added 1,488 new cases and 80 new deaths, according to the state health department. The significant increase in deaths statewide is also in part due to the reconciliation of death certificates, according to KDHE.
Statewide, Kansas has had at least 74,456 cases of the coronavirus and 952 deaths since the pandemic began.