Douglas County added 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Sept. 22, Lawrence Douglas County Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon. As of Wednesday, there are 505 active cases in the county.
With the new cases added Wednesday, there's been a total of 2,135 cases of the coronavirus in Douglas County. The county surpassed 2,000 total cases since the pandemic began last Friday.
The University of Kansas recorded 75 positive coronavirus tests out of 1,095 taken in the week of Sept. 14, with an overall positivity rate of 3.38% since testing began in August.
Nearly all positive tests from the week were Lawrence students, according to KU’s COVID-19 dashboard. One positive result was a Lawrence faculty or staff member and another was at KU’s Edwards Campus.
Since testing began in August, KU has administered almost 27,500 tests to students, faculty and staff. Of the results received, 938 were positive.
Kansas recorded 1,267 new cases statewide, according to an update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday morning.