Douglas County health officials confirmed 173 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the county total to 1,739 cases since the pandemic began.
Of the confirmed cases, 717 are currently active, with nine deaths reported, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Currently, there are seven inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who have tested positive.
Last week, the University of Kansas confirmed at least 546 cases of COVID-19 from its mandatory testing program. The local health department works with KU and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to ensure that cases on KU's campus are included in the county's total case count.
Young adults continue to make up the majority of those testing positive in Douglas County. Around 1,000 people in the 18-24 age range have tested positive, nearly five times the amount in the next highest range, according to LDCPH.
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 1,694 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to KDHE data. The state has seen at least 46,914 cases and 485 deaths since the pandemic began, as of Monday morning.
Last week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the KDHE will release the locations of active COVID-19 outbreak sites starting Wednesday.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.