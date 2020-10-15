Douglas County health officials confirmed 18 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the county total to 332 active cases.
There are currently two patients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Since the start of the pandemic, Douglas County has recorded at least 2,660 cases of the coronavirus and 14 total deaths from the coronavirus.
As of Oct. 5, the state of Kansas recorded 62,708 cases and 706 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.