Douglas County added 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health officials said.
The county has at least 377 cases of the COVID-19, according to Lawrence Douglas County Public Health.
Of the 377 confirmed cases, 194 people recovered and 7,578 have been tested.
Currently, no inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, a decrease from Monday, when there were two inpatients who tested positive.
At least 95 of the confirmed cases were attributed to local transmission, and 155 were attributed to contact with a positive case. The transmission cause of 111 cases is yet been determined, the health department said.
Statewide, confirmed case totals have also been increasing, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The total case count for Kansas is 17,618, with 282 deaths, as of 9 a.m. on July 8.
Over the weekend, the Douglas County’s total increased by 103 cases. Many of these cases were linked to bar activity, LDCPH Communications Officer George Diepenbrock told the Kansan Monday.
The recent increase in cases prompted Douglas County to close all bars starting July 3. Two outbreaks were linked to bars popular with University of Kansas Students: the Jayhawk Cafe and Bullwinkle’s Bar.
Bars were previously allowed to open when the county moved into phase three of its reopening plan on June 8. Under this phase, all businesses can open as long as they follow social distancing practices and cleaning procedures. Mass gatherings are limited to 45 people.
This phase of reopening has been extended twice, most recently on July 2. The county can begin to phase out all restrictions no earlier than July 17.
The health department also announced last week that masks would be mandatory in public spaces where it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing starting.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release updates on case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.