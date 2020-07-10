Douglas County added 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday afternoon, local health officials said in an update Friday.
The county now has at least 415 cases of COVID-19, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Of the confirmed cases, 221 people have recovered and one current inpatient at Lawrence Memorial Hospital has tested positive. Over 8,000 tests have been administered.
People in the 20-29 age range make up over half of those who have tested positive in Douglas County, with 253 reported cases.
Cases of the virus have been increasing statewide in recent weeks. Kansas has 18,611 cases and 284 deaths as of 9 a.m. on Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The state added nearly 1,000 new cases since Wednesday, according to KDHE data.
Coronavirus cases have also been increasing in Lawrence following the easing of restrictions starting on June 8, when all businesses were allowed to reopen as long as they follow social distancing and clearing guidelines.
Bars in the county were closed on July 3 after outbreaks were confirmed at The Jayhawk Cafe and Bullwinkle’s Bar, two popular bars for University of Kansas students.
Both the state and Douglas County have a mandate in place that requires face masks in all indoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.
“It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season,” Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino said in an update.
Douglas County remains in the third phase of its reopening plan, which has been extended twice, most recently on July 2. The county can begin to phase out all restrictions no earlier than July 17.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release updates on case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.