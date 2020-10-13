Douglas County health officials confirmed 52 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the county's total to at least 2,625 cases and 14 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.
There are currently at least 367 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to an update Monday from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The county is reporting a positivity rate of 5.4%.
Five current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, according to the health department.
Last week, the University of Kansas confirmed 41 positive coronavirus tests between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, according to data released Friday. Since testing began in August, KU has reported 1,031 positive cases total.
The university has a 3.58% overall positivity rate.
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.