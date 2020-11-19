Since Tuesday, Douglas County health officials confirmed 56 new cases of the coronavirus, according to an update from local health officials Wednesday.
The county has at least 855 active cases of the coronavirus and has had a total of 4,305 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 20 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. There are 29 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who have tested positive as of Tuesday, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Douglas County health officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino reduced the mass gathering limit to 15, after the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.
“We believe this spike is due to people letting their guards down with lapses in mask-wearing, attending social gatherings that allow for transmission of COVID-19,” Marcellino said. “And people who are experiencing symptoms being out in public instead of self-isolating to reduce chances for exposing others."
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 5,853 new coronavirus cases and 60 new coronavirus related deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Due to rising cases, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a new state-wide executive order that will mandate masks to be worn indoors that would be in effect on Nov. 25.