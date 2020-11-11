Douglas County health officials confirmed 63 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the county total to 560 active cases.
Currently, there are 19 patients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Since the pandemic began, Douglas County has recorded at least 3,524 cases of the coronavirus and 19 total deaths from the coronavirus. Since Tuesday, 34 coronavirus cases were declared inactive in the county.
On Nov. 11, the state of Kansas added 5,672 new cases and 34 new deaths, according to the state health department.
Statewide, Kansas has had at least 109,225 cases of the coronavirus and 1,215 deaths since the start of the pandemic.