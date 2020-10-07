Douglas County health officials confirmed one new death related to the coronavirus and have added 19 new confirmed cases since Tuesday.
There are at least 281 active cases in the county, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
There are four inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic began, health officials have identified 14 deaths as a result of the coronavirus in the county. Douglas County has recorded 2,495 total COVID-19 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
The University of Kansas confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases last week. Of the 28,743 tests administered by KU since the start of the school year, 1,009 came back positive, according to the KU COVID-19 dashboard.