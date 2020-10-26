Douglas County added one COVID-19 related death and 43 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, local health officials said Monday.
Since the pandemic began, Douglas County has had at least 2,839 cases of COVID-19 and 18 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
There are at least 300 active COVID-19 cases in the county and nine inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Health who have tested positive as of Monday. The positivity rate in the county is 4.5%.
On Friday, the University of Kansas reported 13 positive COVID-19 test results from Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. Since testing began in August, KU has reported 1,098 total cases of the coronavirus and has an overall positivity rate of 3.35%.
Kansas health officials confirmed 2,446 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, according to date from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Since the pandemic began, Kansas has seen at least 78,676 cases of COVID-19 and 976 deaths.