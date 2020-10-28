Douglas County health officials confirmed one new death related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed deaths to 19 since the start of the pandemic.
Since Tuesday, local health officials also confirmed 21 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the county’s total to 2,898 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are at least 294 active cases in the county and four inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who have tested positive, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Douglas County health officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino advised the community to continue being vigilant about mask-wearing and social distancing as other communities around the region see concerning trends.
“The communities that take the virus seriously, primarily by mask-wearing are going to be better off,” Marcellino said in a news release.
As of Wednesday, Kansas health officials reported 3,369 new cases and 31 new deaths since Monday, according to the state health department. Roughly 1,500 of the new cases were due to an update in the health department’s disease surveillance system over the weekend, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Statewide, Kansas has had at least 82,045 cases of the coronavirus and 1,007 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sundown Friday, because the state surpassed 1,000 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of 1,007 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Kelly said in a statement. “One of the many terrible impacts of this virus has been that families are unable to hold in-person services to mourn the passing of their loved ones.”
“Each one of these Kansans was someone’s child, parent, or grandparent,” she continued. “They were part of a community. Today, I’m directing that flags be lowered to half-staff, so that we may honor and remember them.”