Douglas County health officials confirmed 109 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend. As of Monday, there are at least 530 cases currently active in the county.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Douglas County has seen 2,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Currently, three inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
Kansas recorded 2,037 new cases statewide since Friday, according to an update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Monday morning. The state has confirmed 58,629 total cases and 637 deaths since the pandemic began.
Last Friday, the University of Kansas recorded 75 positive coronavirus tests out of 1,095 administered the week of Sept. 14. They also reported an overall positivity rate of 3.21% since testing began in August, according to its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
Since testing began Aug. 1, KU has administered nearly 27,500 tests to students, faculty and staff. Of the results received, 882 were positive.