Douglas County health officials confirmed two new coronavirus-related deaths and 222 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
There are at least 1,152 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health on Monday afternoon. The positivity rate for the county is 8.6%.
At Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 29 inpatients have tested positive as of Monday afternoon.
Since the pandemic began, local health officials have confirmed 4,448 cases and 22 deaths due to the coronavirus in the county.
On Friday, an updated local health order took effect that limits gatherings to 10 people and sets a 10 p.m. curfew for dine-in service at bars and restaurants.
Kansas reported 7,526 new infections since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The state also reported 46 new deaths and 95 additional hospitalizations since Friday.
With Thanksgiving approaching this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay home and celebrate within their households to mitigate the spread of the virus.