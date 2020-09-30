Douglas County health officials confirmed three new deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
There has also been 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to at least 555 current active cases.
The three deaths confirmed Wednesday bring the county’s total to 13 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
“With three new deaths of Douglas County residents determined to be COVID-19 related, we offer our condolences to the families and friends,” health officials said in an update, “and this serves as a reminder for every one of the importance of masking up and practicing social distancing to keep the disease from spreading to those most vulnerable in our community.”
As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County has reached 2,340, with 1,785 of the confirmed cases being inactive. Six current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
Since the pandemic began, 29,861 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Douglas County.
Statewide, Kansas has reported 1,120 new cases and 41 deaths since Monday, according to an update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Kansas has a total of 59,749 cases and 678 deaths.