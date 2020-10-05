Douglas County health officials confirmed 51 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the county total to 2,462 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Of the confirmed cases, 395 are currently active, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Monday. This is a decrease from reports in recent weeks when the county had roughly 500 active cases.
"We also have a large number of cases become inactive within the past week," health officials said in the update. "Given the increase in the number of cases identified a few weeks ago, we expected a large number of cases to start to become inactive around this time."
The county's 14-day moving average positivity rate is 6.1% and four current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive. Douglas County has confirmed 13 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
On Friday, the University of Kansas confirmed 37 positive coronavirus cases out of 943 total tests between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 — a positivity rate of 3.92%, according to the KU coronavirus dashboard.
KU has reported a total of 1,000 cases of coronavirus on campus since testing began Aug. 1, and has an overall positivity rate of 3.39%, according to the dashboard.
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 1,597 new cases since Friday, bringing the state's total to 62,708 confirmed cases and 706 deaths reported, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.