Douglas County confirmed 72 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, local health officials said Monday.
The county has at least 752 active cases of COVID-19 and 10 reported deaths related to the virus, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. In total, 1,895 cases have been confirmed in Douglas County since the pandemic began.
Currently, six inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, according to the heath department.
Last week, the University of Kansas rolled out an online dashboard to report cases of the coronavirus on campus. The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Friday, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Sept. 11.
As of Sept. 10, 26,248 tests were administered to KU students, faculty and staff. Of the tests received, 799 were positive. The positivity rate between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 was 7.65%.
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment — bringing the state's total to 49,899 cases since the pandemic began.