Douglas County added 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the county case total above 500, local health officials said Monday.
Douglas County now has 526 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Of the confirmed cases, 144 are currently active and 382 are inactive or past the infectious period.
Three inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, and 9,897 people in Douglas County have been tested.
Of the Douglas County cases, 70 have been attributed to travel, 154 to local transmission and 200 to contact with a positive case. Nearly 100 cases have yet to be given a type of transmission.
Kansas reported 1,369 new cases since Friday, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. This brings the state total to 23,334 cases and 307 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Monday.
Both Kansas and Douglas County remain under a face mask mandate that requires masks be worn in all indoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.
Douglas County will indefinitely keep bars closed and remain in phase three of its reopening plan following the recent increase in cases across the county, health officials announced last Wednesday.
Phase three began June 8 and allowed all businesses to reopen, initially including bars. The county closed all bars July 3 following confirmed outbreaks at The Jayhawk Cafe and Bullwinkle’s Bar, both of which are popular with University of Kansas students.
Health officials identified at least 108 confirmed cases connected to bar environments, according to an update from the health department July 15.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.