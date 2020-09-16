Since Tuesday, Douglas County confirmed 17 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 764 active cases, health officials said Wednesday.
Douglas County has seen at least 1,952 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 reported deaths since the pandemic began, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Five current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, according to the local health department.
The University of Kansas has confirmed at least 841 positive test results since Aug. 1, according to data released by KU Tuesday.
Last week, KU rolled out a new online dashboard to report cases of the coronavirus on campus. The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.
Statewide, Kansas reported 971 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 50,870 total confirmed cases and 586 deaths reported, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.