Douglas County reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus, local health officials announced Friday. The total active cases in the county is at least 404.
The University of Kansas reported 37 positive coronavirus cases out of 943 total tests between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, for a positivity rate of 3.92%, according to the KU coronavirus dashboard. KU has reported a total of 1,000 cases of coronavirus on campus since the pandemic began, and has an overall positivity rate of 3.39%, according to the dashboard.
Cases at KU are expected to remain somewhat constant over the next 14 days, according to the 14-day forecast on the dashboard. The forecast predicts an average of about six new cases of coronavirus a day on Oct. 16.
Earlier this week, Douglas County reported three new deaths, raising the COVID-19 related deaths to 13 in the county.
Statewide, 1,362 new cases and 20 new deaths were reported since Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Friday.