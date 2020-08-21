As the University of Kansas prepares to start the fall semester Monday, Douglas County continues to add new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Douglas County Friday, according to an update from the health department.
A male in his 70s, a female in her 80s and a female in her 70s died due to the COVID-19, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Douglas County now has a total of eight deaths related to the coronavirus.
“Our deepest condolences to the families and friends,” Communications Officer George Diepenbrock of LDCPH said. “Protecting those most vulnerable in our community is why it is important for everyone to take precautions right now, including wearing [a] mask and practice social distancing, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.”
There are 889 confirmed cases in the county, 124 of which are active, as of 3 p.m. Friday. Since Thursday, the county confirmed 19 new cases.
Six current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, according to the health department. 15,517 individuals have been tested in Douglas County throughout the pandemic.
On Thursday, KU confirmed 89 positive cases of the coronavirus from their initial mandatory testing result. Of the 7,088 test results received so far, 87 students and two faculty or staff members tested positive — a positive rate of 1.25%.
A large majority of the students who tested positive are involved in the Greek life system, Girod said.
Some of these results appear in LDCPH’s data, they said Thursday. Cases are continually routed to disease investigators.
“We know what works to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement Wednesday. “Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart from others. Wash your hands frequently... And remember to think not just about yourself, but about the good of the community, in every decision you make.”
Classes at KU begin Aug. 24.