Douglas County health officials recorded another death from the coronavirus this week, totaling nine deaths since the pandemic started according to a release from the health department.
A woman in her 80s died after contracting the coronavirus, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health reported Thursday. Health officials did not give information regarding the woman’s health or if she was hospitalized.
“Our condolences to her friends and family, and this is a reminder that we all need to practice smart and safe habits, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing, to protect those most vulnerable in our community,” George Dipenbrock, LDC Communications Director said.
Out of 1,566 total cases in the county, 966 are inactive or past the infectious period. There are currently 570 active cases in Douglas County.
There are currently five positive inpatients residing at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Since Thursday’s report from the health department, 19 cases were added to the inactive list. There have been 58 new cases since Thursday.
As of a Wednesday report from Chancellor Douglas Girod, the University of Kansas totaled 546 positive cases through mandatory campus-wide testing. The positivity rate is 2.42% overall out of 22,563 tests received, according to the health department.
“Moving forward, testing will include a larger proportion of symptomatic or close contact tests — you may see higher positivity rates as our testing pool will include a higher number of people with greater likelihood of exposure to COVID-19,” Girod said.
The local health department works with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and KU to ensure that cases on KU’s campus are included in Douglas County’s numbers.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.