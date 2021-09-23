Douglas County health officials reported a new death due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Douglas County dashboard. The University of Kansas has reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days, according to KU’s coronavirus dashboard. On-campus housing currently has three residents in isolation and four in quarantine.
Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, there were a total of 468 tests conducted by KU officials with a positivity rate of 2.14%, according to the dashboard.
Since KU began testing in Aug. 2020, 1,808 positive cases have been reported.
Douglas County has reported 708 current cases since Friday, along with 46 hospitalizations, according to the dashboard. Data shows that there are 63 cases of the coronavirus per every 100,000 citizens in Douglas County.
Kansas surpassed 400,000 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 2,562 new cases, 3 new deaths and 96 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.