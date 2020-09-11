Douglas County reported one new coronavirus-related death and 31 new confirmed cases since Thursday, local health officials said.
A woman over the age of 85 died after contracting the coronavirus, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health confirmed Friday. She was not hospitalized.
"We offer our condolences to her family and friends," said George Diepenbrock, LDCPH communications officer, in an email to the Kansan. "Protecting those most vulnerable in our community is why it is important for everyone to take precautions right now, including wearing mask and practice social distancing, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus."
This is the tenth coronavirus-related death in Douglas County since the pandemic began.
Of the 1,823 confirmed cases in Douglas County, 719 are currently active. Five current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive, according to LDCPH.
The University of Kansas rolled out an online dashboard to report cases of the coronavirus on campus. The dashboard will be updated twice a week, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Friday.
As of Thursday, 26,248 tests were administered to KU students, faculty and staff. Of the tests received, 799 were positive. The positivity rate between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 was 7.65%.
“As we’ve said all along, we knew that reopening campus and conducting extensive testing would result in known positive cases,” Girod said in a message Friday. “Our testing results so far remain in line with what we’ve expected and are prepared to manage.”