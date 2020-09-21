Douglas County health officials confirmed 88 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the county's total to 2,084 cases since the pandemic began.
Of the confirmed cases, 752 are currently active, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The county has confirmed 10 deaths related to COVID-19.
Currently, four inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive. Over 28,000 tests have been administered in Douglas County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Young people continue to make up the majority of those tested positive in Douglas County. Over 1,200 cases came from individuals in the 18-24 age range, nearly five times the number in the next highest age range, according to LDCPH.
Last week, the University of Kansas announced 48 new cases of the coronavirus on campus out of 1,110 total tests from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, according to the COVID dashboard update released Friday afternoon. Since testing began on Aug. 1, KU reported 882 positive results.
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 1,674 new cases since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The state has seen at least 53,959 cases and 600 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began, as of Monday morning.