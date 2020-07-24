Douglas County added 46 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, local health officials said Friday.
The county now has 588 confirmed cases and two reported deaths, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
The first two coronavirus-related deaths in Douglas County were reported on Wednesday.
The first was a male resident in his 70s who died earlier in July. The second was a male resident in his 80s who died this week. Both had been hospitalized, according to LDCPH.
Of the confirmed cases, 105 are active and 483 are inactive or past the infectious period. Three current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive and 10,651 people in Douglas County have been tested.
As cases increased in the last month, Douglas County implemented a mask mandate July 1, closed all bars and nightclubs July 3 and indefinitely extended phase three of its reopening plan to slow the spread of the virus.
Statewide, Kansas added 1,005 confirmed cases since Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The state now has 25,109 confirmed cases and 326 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Friday.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.