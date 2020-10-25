The University of Kansas reported 13 new positive tests for the coronavirus in the last seven days, according to KU’s coronavirus dashboard.
Overall, KU officials conducted 900 tests between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, for a positivity rate of 1.44%. Seventy others were either quarantining or in isolation during the same period of time, according to the dashboard.
Since testing began in August, KU has reported 1,098 total cases of the coronavirus and has a positivity rate of 3.35%.
KU officials predicted cases of the coronavirus will continue to decrease and estimated about four new cases will be reported per day in early November, according to the forecast on the KU coronavirus dashboard.
Douglas County recorded 12 new positive tests for the coronavirus since Thursday. Currently, there are at least 265 active cases in the county, according to a release from local health officials.
Since the pandemic began, 2,796 cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths have been reported in the county. Five patients currently hospitalized at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the release.
Across Kansas there were 1,774 new cases of the coronavirus reported since Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In the same time period, 23 new deaths and 78 new hospitalizations were reported, according to the announcement.