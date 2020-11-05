The University of Kansas reported 20 new coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 755 total tests between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1 and received twenty positive results, for a positivity rate of 2.65%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 33,790 tests have been administered by KU and 1,121 positive coronavirus tests have been reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.32%.
As of Oct. 29, there are four students in isolation and 41 in quarantine in KU student housing.
On Wednesday, Douglas County health officials confirmed 65 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 3,116 cases since the pandemic started. There have been 19 deaths reported.
Of the confirmed cases, 377 are currently active in the county and 11 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
Local health officials said the increase in cases is a reminder for people to wear masks, practice social distancing and keep their social circles small, according to the news release. Officials also said individuals should stay home while awaiting COVID-19 tests results to avoid spreading the virus.
“Honor those around you by taking care of yourself,” said Dr. Christopher Penn, infectious disease specialist at LMH Health, in the news release.