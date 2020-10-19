The University of Kansas added 34 positive coronavirus tests between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, according to the KU coronavirus dashboard.
In the same time period, KU also reported 1,205 negative test results, for a positivity rate of 2.74%.
KU has reported 1,083 positive tests since they began testing in August. The university has an overall positivity rate of 3.41%.
KU predicted that new cases of the coronavirus will occur at a constant rate throughout the next two weeks, according to the forecast on the KU coronavirus dashboard. They predict an average of about five new positive test results per day, and a total of about 1,110 total cases of coronavirus by Oct. 30.
Douglas County reported one new death related to the coronavirus Friday, according to an announcement by local health officials, bringing the total death count in Douglas County to 15 since the pandemic began.
Health officials also reported eight new positive tests for coronavirus in the county, bringing the total active cases in Douglas County to 325. Four people are currently hospitalized at Lawrence Memorial Hospital due to the coronavirus, according to the announcement.
Statewide, there were 1,700 new cases of the coronavirus and 21 new coronavirus related deaths in Kansas since Oct. 14, according to an announcement by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.