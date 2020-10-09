The University of Kansas reported 41 positive coronavirus tests between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, according to the KU coronavirus dashboard.
In the same time period, KU conducted 1,058 tests, for a positivity rate of 3.88%. KU has reported 1,031 cases of the coronavirus since it began testing in August, according to the dashboard. The university has a 3.58% overall positivity rate.
KU forecasted that the rate of cases reported per day would stay somewhat constant at the rate its currently, according to the forecast on the KU coronavirus dashboard. In previous weeks, the forecast trailed slightly behind the actual number of cumulative cases.
Douglas County reported 49 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, according to an announcement from health officials. There are at least 331 active cases of the coronavirus in the county.
Earlier this week, Douglas County confirmed an additional death, raising the death count in the county to 14. Three current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
Statewide, 1,855 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 new deaths were reported in Kansas since Wednesday, according to an announcement Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.