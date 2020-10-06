The University of Kansas reported 41 new coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 924 total tests between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 and received 41 positive results, for a positivity rate of 4.44%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 28,743 tests have been administered by KU and 1,009 positive coronavirus tests have been reported for an overall positivity rate of 3.51%.
As of Oct. 1, there are 29 students in isolation and 68 in quarantine in KU student housing.
On Tuesday, Douglas County health officials reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,476 cases and 13 deaths reported.
Of the confirmed cases, 382 are currently active in the county and four inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.