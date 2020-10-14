The University of Kansas reported 51 new coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Wednesday morning.
KU administered 1,176 total tests between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11 and received 51 positive results, for a positivity rate of 4.34%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 30,954 tests were administered by KU and 1,071 positive coronavirus tests were reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.46%.
As of Oct. 8, there are 27 students in isolation and 67 in quarantine in KU Student Housing.
On Monday, Douglas County health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,642 cases since the pandemic started with 14 deaths reported. The current positivity rate in Douglas County is 5.4%.
Of the confirmed cases, 338 are currently active in the county and three inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.