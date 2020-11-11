The University of Kansas reported 64 new coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 1,072 total tests between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 and received 64 positive results, for a positivity rate of 5.97%.
Since surveillance testing began on Aug. 1, 34,868 tests have been administered by KU and 1,185 positive coronavirus tests have been reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.4%.
As of Nov. 5, there are eight students in isolation and 21 in quarantine in KU student housing.
On Monday, Douglas County health officials reported 122 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 3,397 cases since the pandemic started with 19 deaths reported. The current positivity rate in Douglas County is 11.4%.
Of the confirmed cases, 481 are currently active in the county and 19 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.