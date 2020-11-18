The University of Kansas reported 69 new cases of the coronavirus last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 1,153 total tests between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 and received 69 positive results, for a positivity rate of 5.98%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 35,921 tests have been administered by KU and 1,249 positive coronavirus tests have been reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.48%.
As of Nov. 12, there are 12 students in isolation and 40 in quarantine in KU student housing.
On Tuesday, Douglas County health officials reported 70 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 3,979 cases since the pandemic started with 20 deaths reported. The current positivity rate in Douglas County is 13.4%.
Of the confirmed cases, 879 are currently active in the county and 35 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
COVID-19 cases are surging across the nation. In Kansas, there were an average of 2,844 cases a day over the past week, the New York Times reported — that is a 93% increase from the daily average of two weeks before.
Some counties are reissuing public health orders in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. Douglas County health officials revised a public health order last Thursday, limiting mass gatherings to 15 people.