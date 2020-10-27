The University of Kansas reported eight coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 813 total tests between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25 and received eight positive results, for a positivity rate of 0.98%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 33,034 tests have been administered by KU and 1,101 positive coronavirus tests have been reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.33%.
As of Oct. 22, there are six students in isolation and 41 in quarantine in KU Student Housing.
On Monday, Douglas County health officials reported 43 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,839 cases since the pandemic started with 18 deaths reported. The current positivity rate in Douglas County is 4.5%.
Of the confirmed cases, 300 are currently active in the county and eight inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.