The University of Kansas reported 22 new coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 1,262 total tests between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 and received 22 positive results, for a positivity rate of 1.74%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 32,219 tests have been administered by KU and 1,093 positive coronavirus tests have been reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.39%.
As of Oct. 15, there are 18 students in isolation and 53 in quarantine in KU Student Housing.
On Tuesday, Douglas County health officials reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,753 cases since the pandemic started with 17 deaths reported. The current positivity rate in Douglas County is 4.9%.
Of the confirmed cases, 312 are currently active in the county and three inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
"The trend lines look good," Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, an infectious disease expert at LMH, said Monday in a video message from the health department. "We're moving in the right direction, and there are plans on multiple levels to bring more mass testing into the community so we can test broader populations."
Statewide, Kansas reported 2,113 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state's total to 72,968 confirmed cases and 872 deaths reported since the pandemic began, according to data released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday.