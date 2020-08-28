The University of Kansas confirmed 252 new cases of the coronavirus on campus, according to a message from Chancellor Douglas Girod Friday.
KU now has 474 positive cases from 21,719 tests received for a positivity rate of 2.18%. Of the 474 cases, 464 are students and nine are faculty and staff.
Results from the last seven days of the collection period show a positivity rate of 3.82% among students, Girod said.
“The overall number of positive cases and positivity rate remain in line with what we have expected from these results so far, and continue to align with what we are prepared to manage,” Girod said in the message.
Students in Greek life continue to make up the majority of those testing positive at KU. According to the latest results, 270 students in Greek life tested positive out of 2,698 tests received — a positivity rate of 10.01%, nearly five times higher than the university average.
Nine chapter houses at KU are currently under a quarantine order from the Douglas County health department. The houses affected are Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Nu and Beta Theta Pi.
Under the order, individuals are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. The quarantine order only applies to members living in the chapter house.
Members of two fraternities — Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi — are currently banned from campus, excluding Watkins Health Center, for 14 days after both chapters held social events over the weekend.
“We applaud our Greek community for continuing to work with us to improve health and safety within the community,” Girod said Friday.
One person at the KU Edwards Campus tested positive, out of 256 tests received.
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a KU spokesperson, said there are no students quarantining in Naismith Hall as of Friday afternoon because existing housing space is currently being used for isolation. KU leased Naismith Hall as an isolation space for students living in on-campus housing who test positive.
Girod did not say how many students in on-campus housing have tested positive.
Douglas County
Douglas County confirmed 42 new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, according to local health officials.
The county now has 1,303 confirmed cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Of the confirmed cases, 434 are currently active.
Nine inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive. Over 24,000 people in Douglas County have been tested since the pandemic began, giving the county a positivity rate of 4.17%.
The local health department is working with KU and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to ensure all cases at KU are included in the county’s numbers, according to the LDCPH update.
Statewide, Kansas confirmed 1,111 new cases since Wednesday, according to data from KDHE. The state now has 41,048 confirmed cases and 443 deaths reported as of Friday morning.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday afternoon she supports the decision by Douglas County to place sorority and fraternity houses under quarantine.
“That’s clearly the kind of environment that will create problems — we know it. I’m glad they did what they did,” Kelly said, according to the Kansas City Star.
The fall semester at KU began Monday.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Girod said KU will release additional testing data Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Lucy Peterson contributed reporting.