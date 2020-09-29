The University of Kansas reported 31 new coronavirus cases last week, according to an update posted to the KU coronavirus reporting dashboard Tuesday.
KU administered 954 total tests between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27 and received 31 positive results, for a positivity rate of 3.25%.
Since surveillance testing began Aug. 1, 28,847 tests have been administered by KU and 971 positive coronavirus tests have been reported — an overall positivity rate of 3.37%.
Since Monday, Douglas County health officials reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,309 cases and 10 deaths reported. The current positivity rate in Douglas County is 7.7%.
Of the confirmed cases, 539 are currently active in the county and five inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.