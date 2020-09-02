The University of Kansas identified 546 positive cases of the coronavirus on campus from its mass entry testing program, according to a message from Chancellor Douglas Girod Wednesday afternoon.
KU’s overall positivity rate is 2.42%, Girod said in the message, a slight increase from a 2.18% positivity rate announced Aug. 28. Girod said tests are now being conducted in a more targeted fashion as KU receives more results. All students were required to get a coronavirus test before returning to campus.
“As our mass entry testing program wraps up this week, we’re conducting fewer overall tests in a more targeted fashion, especially in populations that are close contacts of positive individuals,” Girod said.
About 2,700 students were tested from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29 as opposed to the over 10,000 students tested from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. As a result, administrators reported a higher positivity rate of 6.03% for the second week of testing — over double the 2.64% positivity rate of the first week, Girod said.
KU identified 332 positive cases of the coronavirus out of nearly 4,000 students in Greek life after chapter houses updated their rosters to include new members. Greek life showed a positivity rate of 8.38%, down almost 2% since the last testing results were released. About 18% of students tested for the coronavirus on campus were students in Greek life.
Nine chapter houses were previously put under a quarantine order by the Douglas County health department after testing rates showed Greek life members making up a large number of positive tests at KU.
Girod said KU has not identified any cases in which individuals required more than physician care, including no known hospitalizations. Many of the initial positive cases have completed isolation requirements and are allowed to return to campus, Girod said.
“Our entry testing effort has helped us to identify positive cases, move them into isolation, and remove them from the general community,” Girod said in the message.
A new testing strategy
KU will move to a new testing strategy for the rest of the semester, testing only symptomatic or close-contact cases. A close contact is someone who comes within six feet of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus for more than 10 minutes.
“Moving forward, testing will include a larger proportion of symptomatic or close contact tests — you may see higher positivity rates as our testing pool will include a higher number of people with greater likelihood of exposure to COVID-19,” Girod said.
Girod estimated KU will conduct about 525 coronavirus tests per week at Watkins Health Center through targeted testing of symptomatic and close-contact individuals. KU will also conduct 350 randomized prevalence testing a week from random samples of specific populations on campus to track the spread of the virus.
Students may receive an email to participate in randomized testing, but are not required to participate, Girod said.
“This approach — combining both targeted testing of close contacts and randomized prevalence testing — will allow us to continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in specific populations and provide insights that our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team can use as they make decisions and provide guidance regarding campus operations,” Girod said.
Douglas County confirmed 53 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county total to at least 1,473 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, local health officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Of the positive cases, 517 are currently active, according to an update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The county has confirmed eight deaths related to the coronavirus and five current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
The local health department works with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and KU to ensure that cases on KU’s campus are included in Douglas County’s numbers.
Sophia Belshe contributed reporting.