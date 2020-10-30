The University of Kansas reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, according to an update to the KU coronavirus dashboard.
In the same time period, KU reported 765 negative tests, for a positivity rate of 1.42%. Additionally, 41 people were either quarantined or isolated between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.
KU has now reported 1,109 total cases of the coronavirus since they began testing in August, for an overall positivity rate of 3.31%, according to the dashboard.
KU officials projected the number of cases of coronavirus will continue to hold constant during the next two weeks, according to the forecast on the KU coronavirus dashboard. Specifically, they projected an average of about five new cases per day by Nov. 13.
Douglas County added 34 new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the total active cases in the county to 289, according to an announcement from local health officials Friday.
Since the pandemic began, Douglas County has reported 2,961 total cases and 19 deaths related to the coronavirus. Six patients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the announcement.
Statewide, there were 3,136 new cases, 22 new deaths, and 80 hospitalizations reported since Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.