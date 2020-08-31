Douglas County added 72 new positive cases of the coronavirus since Friday’s report, according to an update from the health department.
Currently, there are 465 active cases of the virus in the county. The county has a total of 1,375 cases — 910 of them are inactive or past the infectious period. There were 41 cases added to the inactive list since Friday.
Currently, nine positive patients with the virus at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. There were eight deaths in Douglas County linked to the pandemic.
Dr. Thomas Marcellino, a local health officer, said the large number of new cases in the community further illustrates the importance of following isolation and quarantine orders.
Numbers continue to rise in Lawrence, as the county total includes cases from the University of Kansas’ mandatory campus-wide testing. As of Friday, there were 474 positive cases on campus out of the 21,719 test results received.
Of those numbers, there were 2,698 tests results received from the Greek life community and 270 positive results. This brought the positivity rate up to 10.01%, close to five times higher than the University positivity rate of 2.18%.
There are currently nine Greek chapter houses under a quarantine order from local health officials.
The Kansas and Douglas County health departments release full updates on official case numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.