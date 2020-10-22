U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier said she will work for the people and for students, specifically by putting money into higher education, allowing students to refinance their student debt and encouraging others to join technical career programs.
If elected, Bollier would be the first woman physician in the U.S. Senate. Bollier said her background as a physician is important to how she’ll approach politics in Washington, D.C.
“I focus on facts, data and common sense,” Bollier said. “What I realized was we need more of that in Washington, especially right now.”
Bollier said it concerns her that a second COVID-19 stimulus bill has not been passed yet, which would provide economic aid to families in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would be tragic if we would have to wait until I get to Washington in January for there to be help,” Bollier said. “There are people who will be homeless as a result, families that are struggling with food, who are having trouble buying their medication, or having trouble accessing healthcare.”
Bollier said she will commit to working across the aisle with Senate Republicans to find common ground and compromise.
“We need to get help for the people,” Bollier said. “And that’s the bottom line: to work for people.”
In 2020, student loan debt in the U.S. sits at $1.56 trillion. Bollier said college tuition is too expensive, and that makes it difficult for people to have the opportunity to go to college.
Bollier said as a state legislator, she helped end the former Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax experiment, where income taxes were cut.
“That took a tremendous amount of money away from our higher education institutes,” Bollier said. “We’ve now been able to get money back into the school system. Last year we voted for $50 million back in, which was desperately needed.”
Bollier said she also supports allowing students with student loan debt to refinance that debt.
In late September, former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, a Republican originally from Topeka, endorsed Bollier. She was the first woman ever elected to a full term in the senate without her husband having previously served in Congress.
Bollier said the endorsement meant a lot to her.
“It’s almost hard to put into words, it’s bringing tears to my eyes,” Bollier said. “She’s been my role model my entire life.”
As a University of Kansas alumna, Bollier said her political involvement stems from being in student government while in college. She ran for class treasurer her freshman and sophomore year, and won both times.
“That has carried me to running for United States Senate,” Bollier said. “I’m so thankful for those opportunities that KU provided, and now I can just expand on what I learned there. I’m really excited.”
As Nov. 3 nears, Bollier and Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall are in a close race for the Senate seat, one that is gaining national attention as Democrats try to flip the Senate in their favor.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican, has held the seat since 1997, and announced his retirement earlier this year.
The Kansan reached out to Marshall and his campaign for an interview, but did not receive a response in time for publication.