The Courtside Café in the DeBruce Center is closed through Sept. 28 after a part-time KU Dining employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the Memorial Union announced in a news release Tuesday.
Local health officials said Courtside Café employees were determined to be close contacts to the individual who tested positive and required all employees to quarantine for 14 days.
Lawrence Douglas County Public Health officials said customers of the cafe would not be considered at high risk for transmission, according to the news release.
However, health officials said all patrons should monitor for coronavirus symptoms and receive a test if they become symptomatic.
The facility will be deep cleaned during its closure.
Douglas County has 752 confirmed active cases of the coronavirus as of Monday. Since the pandemic began, 1,895 cases have been confirmed in the county.