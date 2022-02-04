According to the University of Kansas COVID-19 dashboard, there has been a decrease in reported new cases. Since Jan. 27, there have been 73 positive test results. A total of 407 tests were reported with a 17.94% positivity rate.
As of Jan. 27, 57 students were isolated in student housing and 20 were isolated in off-campus housing.
Douglas County has also seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The county reported 233 new cases and 4,157 active cases as of Feb. 4, according to the Douglas County Coronavirus Response and Recovery Hub.
As of Feb. 4, Lawrence Memorial Hospital has 19 COVID-19 inpatients. Eleven patients are reported as active and eight are reported as recovering.
The Douglas County Epidemiological Dashboard reported the 14-day moving average is 193.14 new cases per day. This is a 42.02% decrease from the average two weeks prior.
The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners will meet Feb. 9 to decide whether to change the current Emergency Health Order, which requires everyone age two and above to wear a mask inside all buildings located in the county. The proposed order will only require a mask indoors if there are 500 or more people in the building. If this order is approved, it will begin Feb. 10 and remain in effect until Mar. 9.