The KU Young Democrats invited Chris Mann, the Democratic nominee for Kansas Attorney General, to Capital Federal Hall this week to talk to students on Wednesday.
Mann is a graduate of KU, and discovered his passion for public service by working as a police officer during his time as a student. Upon graduating KU, Mann pursued a career in law enforcement until he was struck by a drunk driver during an unrelated roadside traffic stop.
Due to the injuries he sustained, Mann was no longer able to continue his career as a police officer, but he “found a way to turn that pain into purpose” by attending law school, and began a career prosecuting for Wyandotte County. He felt the need to help those disaffected by the criminal justice system, especially victims of drunk driving like himself.
“I went back to Washburn on a full-ride public service scholarship to law school. I put that public service to work in Wyandotte County, where I started prosecuting and handled everything from traffic tickets to murder.”
Mann was inspired to run for Attorney General to serve Kansas citizens without the influence of political agenda. Mann has stated that he believes his opponent, Republican candidate Kris Kobach, to be “a threat to democracy who has promised to focus on his political ideologies”.
“I’ve been a lifelong public servant and I view this office as a continuation of that public service. I see myself as a servant of the people of Kansas and I want to do the job.”
Jeanna Repass, the Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State, was invited but not able to make it to the meeting this week. A member of her staff attended the meeting and talked to KUYD about her background and her own campaign for Kansas Secretary of State.
“Our membership was grateful to hear from Chris Mann and learn more about Jeanna Repass. We're really excited to continue supporting their campaigns and look forward to the election in November,” KUYD President Forrest Brungardt said in an email.